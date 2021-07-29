Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/22/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation is now covered by analysts at Stifel Europe. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of KNX stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 75,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.17.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.