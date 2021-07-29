Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation is now covered by analysts at Stifel Europe. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 75,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

