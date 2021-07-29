Knowles (NYSE:KN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Knowles (NYSE:KN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

KN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78. Knowles has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $18,610,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Knowles by 50.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 659,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,945,000 after acquiring an additional 503,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Knowles by 44.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 350,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

