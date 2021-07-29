Knowles (NYSE:KN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Susquehanna

Knowles (NYSE:KN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of KN traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.78. Knowles has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. Analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth $18,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,284,000 after buying an additional 122,290 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.