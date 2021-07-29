Kontoor Brands (KTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Kontoor Brands has set its FY21 guidance at $3.70-3.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KTB opened at $55.03 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

