KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS KSRYY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,358. KOSÉ has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSRYY. Mizuho raised KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

