Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Releases Earnings Results

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%.

NYSE:KRA traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.69. 454,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,696. Kraton has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

