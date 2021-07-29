Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.74. Kubota has a twelve month low of $71.15 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

Analyst Recommendations for Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

