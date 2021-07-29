Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Kubota alerts:

OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.74. Kubota has a twelve month low of $71.15 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.