Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHNGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $71.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 4.92%. Analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

