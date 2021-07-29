Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $68.50

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and traded as low as $66.79. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $67.66, with a volume of 4,204 shares trading hands.

KHNGY has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.50.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

