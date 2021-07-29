Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) 1-Day Volume Tops $6,955.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $306,012.89 and $6,955.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004587 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,963,091 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

