L Brands (NYSE:LB) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $78.96 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 3276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.36.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

