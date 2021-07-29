Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.18. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$48.99, with a volume of 118,528 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.50.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.94.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 4.1599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.