Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Lam Research worth $143,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 81.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $635.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.