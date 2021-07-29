Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Lam Research updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.600 EPS.
LRCX traded down $15.38 on Thursday, reaching $619.62. 192,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,129. Lam Research has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $631.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.
In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
