Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Lam Research updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.600 EPS.

LRCX traded down $15.38 on Thursday, reaching $619.62. 192,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,129. Lam Research has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $631.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.05.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

