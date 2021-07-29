Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $104.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.