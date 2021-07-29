Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Issues Earnings Results

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 17,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Landec has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 236.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

