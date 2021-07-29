Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) were up 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.55.

About Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY)

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

