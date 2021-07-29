Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Lantheus updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.420 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.070 EPS.

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.02. 19,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,851. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $28.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

