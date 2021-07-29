Latham Group (SWIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. On average, analysts expect Latham Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWIM shares. Truist started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

