Lattice Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.64 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002884 BTC on major exchanges. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $32.75 million and $1.64 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded up 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00100578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00123713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,842.26 or 1.00546778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.19 or 0.00797935 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lattice Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lattice Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.