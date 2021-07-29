Laureate Education (LAUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Laureate Education has set its FY 2022 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAUR opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

