Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, an increase of 164.2% from the June 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,239.0 days.
LWSOF stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Lawson has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28.
About Lawson
See Also: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.