Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Down 60.5% in July

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LGI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 31,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.75. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,054,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

