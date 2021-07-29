Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Down 60.5% in July

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
LGI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 31,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.75. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $21.45.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
