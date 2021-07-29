Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.77 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00100130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00123113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,801.99 or 1.00017392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.96 or 0.00801501 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

