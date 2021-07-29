Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $219.00

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 216.60 ($2.83), with a volume of 738470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.60 ($2.79).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 185.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Jonathan Satchell sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total value of £3,570,000 ($4,664,227.85).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

