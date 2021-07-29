Lee Enterprises (LEE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.43 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.50%.

NYSE:LEE opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $36.51.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

