Lee Enterprises (LEE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.43 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.50%.

NYSE:LEE opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $36.51.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works

Earnings History for Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.