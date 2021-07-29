Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.09

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and traded as low as $18.33. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 9,167 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGGNY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

