LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,452 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.34% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $13,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 115,111 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.4% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 226,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

