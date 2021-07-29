LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.10 million-$158.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.09 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS.
LMAT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,816. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $64.50.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at $693,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
