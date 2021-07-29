LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.10 million-$158.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.09 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS.

LMAT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,816. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at $693,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

