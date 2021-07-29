LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.30 million-$40.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.09 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 177,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,816. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

