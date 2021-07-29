LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.30 million-$41.30 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,816. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,592,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,213,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

