LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. LendingClub updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LC stock traded up $7.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.02. 41,327,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,802. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 5,812 shares valued at $90,021. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

