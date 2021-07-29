Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385,429 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 513.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

