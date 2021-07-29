Lethean (LTHN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $253.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $938,320.51 and approximately $253.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.67 or 0.05955205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.91 or 0.01345730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00355284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00123796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.00608507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00344025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

