Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.59. 547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,547. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $518.35 million, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

