LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 4.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 14,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,222,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LX shares. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
