LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 4.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 14,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,222,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LX shares. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.