LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lifted to Buy at Nomura

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CLSA downgraded LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

LPL traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 6,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.11. LG Display has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that LG Display will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in LG Display by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in LG Display by 1,679.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 520,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in LG Display by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LG Display by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at $3,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

