LHT (LHT) Trading 11.3% Higher This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. LHT has a total market cap of $151,588.85 and approximately $17.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006157 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000121 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

