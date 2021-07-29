Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.61. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 508,490 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 110,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

