Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Liberty Broadband worth $134,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $169.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $173.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

