Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,950 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Liberty Global worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 69,159 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

