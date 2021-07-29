Liberum Capital Boosts Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 9,200

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRDA. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,600 ($99.29).

Shares of LON CRDA traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 8,274 ($108.10). The stock had a trading volume of 254,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,115. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,432 ($110.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,330.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.45.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

