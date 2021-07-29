Liberum Capital Boosts Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 9,200

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRDA. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,600 ($99.29).

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of LON CRDA traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 8,274 ($108.10). The stock had a trading volume of 254,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,115. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,432 ($110.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,330.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.45.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.