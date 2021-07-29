Liberum Capital Increases Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target to GBX 500

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 436.67 ($5.71).

LON:ASCL traded down GBX 5.48 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 425.12 ($5.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,550. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 401.15.

In other news, insider Paul Harrison acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

