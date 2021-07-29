Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRP. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of LON FRP traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 122 ($1.59). The company had a trading volume of 106,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,134. FRP Advisory Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £296.69 million and a PE ratio of 33.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 376.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

