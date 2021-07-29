Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 4,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

