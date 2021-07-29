Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 4,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.56.
About Life Healthcare Group
