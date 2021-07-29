Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.44 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.40.

Shares of LGND traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.96. 202,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

