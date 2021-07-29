Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $0.89 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $1,413.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00355284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

