Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.06 million.

Shares of LLNW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 3,144,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,339. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $335.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

