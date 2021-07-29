Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Position Lowered by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,543 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.86% of Lindsay worth $15,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay stock opened at $157.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $91.41 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.91.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.