LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Stock Price Down 26.6%

Shares of LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) dropped 26.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 5,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,405% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94.

About LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF)

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile communication services in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: The Nordics, Western Europe, Central Europe, and Global Messaging. The company offers mobile messaging, mobile solutions, and mobile intelligence services. Its solutions are used in healthcare, retail, finance, and logistics industries.

